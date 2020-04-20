With Gareth Bale being heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, we are taking a look back at one of his finest moments in a Real Madrid shirt.

In the 2014 Copa del Rey final, the scores were level at 1-1 in the El Classico between Madrid and Barcelona.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Bale took off down the wing, managing to keep the ball in play as he went off the pitch to round Barcelona defender Adriano and slot past Jose Manuel Pinto.

Madrid went on to win the game 2-1 as Bale starred in his first memorable moment in Spain.