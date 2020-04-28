Diego Maradona is set to avoid relegation as manager of Argentinian side Gimnasia this week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the season.

The 59 year-old has not covered himself in glory during his managerial career, but nobody can deny he is one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

Some of his best moments came during his seven-year spell at Napoli where he scored 115 goals in 259 appearances.

Here we look back at some of his greatest strikes for the Serie A side that he won two league titles with during his prime.