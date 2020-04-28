Liverpool's title challenge was effectively ended in May 2014 when Crystal Palace produced a sensational comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Damien Delaney scored in the 79th minute before a quick-fire Dwight Gayle double turned things around in just nine crazy minutes at Selhurst Park.

The draw left Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool just one point above Manchester City with two games remaining, but City had a game in hand.

Manuel Pellegrini's side went on to win their final two matches of the season and clinch a second league title in three years as Liverpool's 24 year wait for a top flight crown rumbled on.