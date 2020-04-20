Three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo struck a perfect hat-trick against Bayern Munich to send Real Madrid through to the semi-finals of the 2016-17 Champions League.

Thanks to a Ronaldo brace in the first leg, Madrid went to the Bernabeu with a 2-1 lead over the German champions.

But a Robert Lewandowski penalty and an own goal from Sergio Ramos cancelled out Ronaldo's header as the tie went into extra-time.

But up stepped the Portuguese legend to stroke home a quick-fire double as Madrid ran out 4-2 victors and secured a 6-3 win on aggregate.

The Spanish giants went on to claim a second successive Champions League trophy after beating Juventus 4-1 in the final.