Chelsea striker Sam Kerr joined the Women's Super League in January as the all-time top scorer in both Australian and US league football.

A great deal of fanfare came with her move from Chicago Red Stars to west London as she looked to help the WSL favourites to a first title since 2016.

And she wasted little time in finding the net on the big occasion, scoring her first goal for Emma Hayes' side against title rivals Arsenal in a convincing 4-1 victory.

Given she had to miss a couple of games because of international duty shortly after, Kerr did not have too many opportunities to build on that stellar performance before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

But the FA are still hopeful the WSL can be concluded by the beginning of August, so Kerr could well find herself primed and ready to bag a host more goals if and when the campaign gets back underway.

The Blues are one point behind league leaders Manchester City, but crucially have a game in hand.