The German Bundesliga have announced they intend to return to action on May 9 following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus crisis.

Providing the government allow the campaign to resume, the competition will restart in two weeks with Bayern Munich four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with nine games remaining.

And the reigning champions can thank Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for their position on top of the pile as his 25 Bundesliga goals in 23 games have separated them from the rest.

The 31-year-old, who boasts a record of 230 goals in 275 appearances for Bayern Munich since joining in 2014, has netted at crucial times this season to ensure they pick up vital points in the title race.

None more so than his double at home to Paderborn on February 21 when he put his side in front with 20 minutes to go, only for the visitors to equalise five minutes later, before Lewandowski won it for the league leaders two minutes from time.