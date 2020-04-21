As football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are taking a look at a couple of the biggest teams in Europe and their highlights so far this season, starting with Barcelona.

The Catalan side currently sit top of La Liga, two points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid with nine games remaining.

Captain Lionel Messi is once again leading the way in the league's top scorer charts with 19 goals in 22 games, while teammate Luis Suarez is third with 11.

In the Champions League, they qualified for the knockout stages and played out a 1-1 draw away to Napoli in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

But in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona suffered a shock exit in the quarter-finals after they were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao.