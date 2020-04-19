Watch: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's best off-field moments
11:29am, Sun 19 Apr 2020
Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for £56 million.
Since then, the Gabon international has repaid his hefty transfer fee with 61 goals in 97 appearances.
He has also made a name for himself as a bit of a character in the Gunners' dressing room, endearing himself to the fans in the process.
So, at a time when he is continually being linked with a move away from the Emirates, check out some of Aubameyang's best off-field moments for the north London side.