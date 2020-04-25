Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech has opened up about the struggle to come to terms with the 2019-20 Eredivisie season being abandoned due to the coronavirus.

The Dutch football association announced the decision on Friday following the government's ruling that no mass gatherings will be permitted until September.

Ajax were top of the league with nine games remaining, level on points with AZ Alkmaar but with a superior goal difference.

“I don’t think anyone expected it would end like this, but it is how it is now. How difficult the situation is, we have to deal with it," said Ziyech.

“We all had the hope it would end good but it does not always go as it should be. It’s difficult. There’s no trophy. It couldn’t feel like a championship with no trophy."

Ziyech has already agreed a deal with Chelsea and will move to England to join up with Frank Lampard's side in the summer.

But the 27-year-old still hopes to bid farewell to the Ajax fans as he leaves the club after four years with the Dutch champions.

