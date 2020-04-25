Watch: After Ajax miss out on the league title due to the Eredivisie abandonment, check out their last match of the season

Loading...
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
10:31am, Sat 25 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ajax have missed out on the chance to secure a second successive Eredivisie title after the Dutch football association announced the season was to be abandoned without a champion.

The 2018-19 winners were top of the table by virtue of goal difference, level on points with AZ Alkmaar with nine games remaining.

Their final match of the season came in a 3-1 victory at Heerenveen on March 7 thanks to three goals in six second half minutes.

Dusan Tadic scored a brace and finished the cut-short season with 15 goals in 38 games.

Related videos