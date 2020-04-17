Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest goal scorers of his generation, boasting a career record of 478 goals in 798 appearances.

In his prime, he netted double figures in all 13 seasons between 2004-05 and 2016-17 across four different countries and six different clubs.

After scoring 36 goals in two campaigns with Ajax, Ibrahimovic made the move to Juventus in 2004.

And in his opening season at the club he bagged his first Serie A hat-trick in a superb performance that saw his side beat Lecce 5-2.

That treble was on April 17, 2005 and 15 years on he remains a Serie A striker, with three goals in eight appearances for AC Milan so far in this campaign.