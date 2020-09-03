Walsall to blood new boys against Sheffield Wednesday
Walsall boss Darrell Clarke could bring new signings Jack Rose, Emmanuel Osadebe and Hayden White straight into his squad for Saturday’s Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.
The trio joined on permanent deals on Thursday and are in contention to play some part of their side’s first game of the 2020-21 campaign.
Fellow summer arrivals George Nurse, a defender who joined on a season-long loan from Bristol City last month, and midfielder Rory Holden, signed permanently following his loan spell from the Robins last season, could also feature.
Josh Gordon was on the scoresheet as Walsall drew with Burton in a pre-season clash last weekend and he could start.
Wednesday new boy Chey Dunkley is close to making his return from a long-term injury but the defender may have to wait a bit longer for his first competitive appearance since February.
The summer signing has not played since suffering a fractured tibia and fibula when he was at Wigan earlier in the year but he is edging closer to full fitness, with boss Garry Monk saying he will be available for selection soon.
The Owls may give debuts to fellow new arrivals Elias Kachunga, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Izzy Brown, while last season’s loanee Josh Windass could also play having joined on a permanent deal in midweek.
Defender Osaze Urhoghide, who is Wednesday’s only other absentee, is expected to return to full training in the near future.