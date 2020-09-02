Waliyak earns just reward at Lingfield

Roger Varian’s Waliyak made light work of the Betway Fillies’ Handicap as she easily justified favouritism at Lingfield.

The 11-10 shot recovered from a slow start to travel fluently throughout the 10-furlong contest, eventually pulling clear to win by four and a quarter lengths under Ray Dawson.

Last seen finishing fourth behind stablemate Angel Power in a York handicap, she had previously taken runner-up slots in both the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot and then at Goodwood.

Ray Dawson aboard Waliyak on their way to winning the Betway Fillies’ Handicap - (Copyright PA Wire)

“She brought some good form into the race, having been placed at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood,” said Varian.

“We were a bit disappointed with her at York, but she bounced back today and showed what she’s capable of, so I’m very pleased. I’m delighted for Fawzi Nass, who owns the filly.

“We will enjoy today, see if she’s sound and healthy tomorrow – and then I’ll speak with connections and make a plan.”

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Myseven claimed a first career victory in the Betway Novice Stakes, holding off Tinnahalla by two and three-quarters of a length.

The 11-1 winner led the field approaching the final furlong, easing clear of both the runner-up and the 5-6 favourite, Law Of One.

Pat Cosgrave on board Myseven (second right) on their way to winning the Betway Novice Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire)

Michael Scudamore’s Mr Chua recorded a second successive victory in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap, following up a win at Chester with a two-and-a-half-length triumph over General Zoff.

The 11-4 chance led from the outset under Jim Crowley and stayed convincingly.

Mr Chua winning the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Betway EBF Novice Stakes went the way of Andrew Balding’s Night On Earth, who came home just a neck ahead of 6-5 favourite Wings Of A Dove.

The Kodiac youngster made the most of the drop back in grade after finishing ninth of 10 in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

“He won well, he was very tough and ran well. I was very happy with him,” said Balding.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it and make some plans after that, but he looks like he might stay another furlong.”

Bedford Flyer prevailed ahead of 2-1 favourite Silent Queen after another tight finish in the Betway Casino Nursery Handicap, succeeding by a neck for Les Eyre and Lewis Edmunds at 10-1.

A photo-finish was unable to settle the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider Handicap outright, as George Boughey’s evens favourite Redemptive dead-heated with Rae Guest’s 25-1 shot Mr Millarcky.

Redemptive (far right) winning the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider Handicap - (Copyright PA Wire)

Division one of the Betway Apprentice Handicap then went to Jupiter (13-2), for Alexandra Dunn and Saffie Osborne.

Glamorous Crescent (17-2) closed the card with victory in division two, trained by Christopher Mason and ridden by Georgia Dobie.