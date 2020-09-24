Vladimir Ivic to recall senior players as Watford host Luton
Watford boss Vladimir Ivic will recall his senior players against Luton.
Ivic took a team mainly comprising of youngsters to Newport for their Carabao Cup clash, with Glenn Murray the only survivor in the starting line-up from the league game at Sheffield Wednesday.
The side on Saturday will closely resemble that which took to the field at Hillsborough, with the likes of Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ken Sema, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah among those recalled.
Ismaila Sarr is back in full training and nearing full fitness but Troy Deeney (knee) continues his recovery, along with Andre Gray (hamstring), Gerard Deulofeu (knee) and midfielder Will Hughes.
Luton boss Nathan Jones will also rotate his squad for the trip to Vicarage Road.
Jones made nine changes against Manchester United in the cup as only Rhys Norrington-Davies and Sonny Bradley kept their places from the league win against Derby.
Jones has named an unchanged side for both of the Hatters’ Championship matches so far this season and he may stick with a winning formula.
The two clubs have not met since a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in the Championship in April 2006.