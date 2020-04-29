The Vitality Netball Superleague has extended the postponement of all fixtures until at least May 31.

The league was initially suspended until April 30 but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it has now been pushed back further.

Three full rounds and two matches of round four were played until the crisis hit.

The statement said: “We remain committed to returning to the court but only when it is safe to do so as the health and well-being of our fans, volunteers, players, staff, officials and all of the Netball Family is of the upmost importance to us.

"We will continue to follow government guidance closely, whilst resuming conversations with clubs, players, partners and other stakeholders to consider a variety of options for reigniting the Vitality Netball Superleague when it is appropriate to do so.

"There have been no final decisions made at this time in relation to events/fixtures scheduled for later in the year."