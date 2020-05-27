The Vitality 2020 Netball Superleague season has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was suspended on March 15 after three full rounds and two additional matches had been played.

But after several meetings with the governing body and the Superleague, England Netball made the decision to terminate the season.

The ten-club league will wait to hear how placings will be determined.

England Netball said in a statement: "Concluding the season now is the most appropriate measure to guarantee the safety of the netball family, protect the long term future of all VNSL teams and ensure the VNSL can take necessary steps to come back in a strong position for a successful season in 2021.

“Despite the 2020 season coming to an end now, England Netball and the VNSL Board are continuing to review the option of a standalone short form VNSL competition or a potential event in the autumn, if it's achievable and safe to do so.”

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly added: "It has become clear that large sporting gatherings will unlikely be deemed safe in coming months.

“And after lengthy discussions, we believe it would not be logistically possible or sustainable without crowds to reignite the season, which we are very disappointed to have to announce, but it's vital we no longer keep teams and players in limbo on the matter.”

The Grand Final due to take place on July 4 at the Cooper Box Arena in London will no longer take place and fans will be offered a full refund.