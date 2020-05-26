The team is now working in two groups

Second training session of the week for Real Madrid, who worked with the strict health standards of the protocol set by LaLiga. Zinedine Zidane led a session at Real Madrid City in which the highlight was that the players worked out in two groups. The team started the session on the field with a physical circuit without the ball. Afterwards, they carried out tactical work and ended with ball exercises in small groups. Mariano ran out on the grass and Jović trained inside the facilities.