Return to training at Real Madrid City with LaLiga in the horizon
14:02pm, Mon 25 May 2020
Real Madrid started the third week of training. The team held a session at Real Madrid City under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health standards of the protocol set by LaLiga. Divided into three shifts, the players started with flexibility exercises and running and then moved on to individual control and passing work . They then conducted group ball exercises and ended with finishing on goal. Jović and Mariano continue with their recovery process.