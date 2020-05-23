Real Madrid's final session of the week
19:11pm, Sat 23 May 2020
The squad this morning completed the final training session of the week at Real Madrid City, where the players worked under the strict health regulations established in the protocol drawn up by LaLiga. Zinedine Zidane led a demanding fitness session, in which the players alternated running exercises with possession and pressure drills and contested matches on reduced-sized pitches, before finishing off with shots on goal. Luka Jović and Mariano continued with their recovery programmes.