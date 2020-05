Ulsan Hyundai’s Júnior Negão has got off to a flying start in the 2020 K League season with four goals from just two games. The Brazilian's brace against Sangju in the season opener saw him named the league's MVP for Round 1 while two more goals over the weekend in the 3-2 win at Suwon Samsung Bluewings was enough for him to receive the award again for Round 2.