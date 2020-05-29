The day Schwarzenegger visited Barça players

In 2016, the likes of Neymar, Sergio, Jordi Alba and Mascherano got to meet Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, the strongman, actor and former governor of California who visited the Ciutat Esportiva. The famous actor attended first team training, where he had his picture taken with various stars from the squad. He was presented with a Barça shirt with his name on the back by Carles Vilarrubí, the Vice President in charge of the institutional area and international relations.