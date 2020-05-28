Club América’s epic comeback in the 2013 Clausura Final

Club América had lost 1-0 away in the first leg of the 2013 Clausura Final vs Cruz Azul. The second leg didn’t start very well either: in the first half, they got a player sent off and conceded a goal. But then, with goals in the 88th and the 92th minute from Aquivaldo Mosquera and their goalkeeper Moisés Muñoz, América managed to level the scoreline (away goals rule didn’t apply) and went on to win the final on penalties.