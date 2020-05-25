Barça launch the sale of their own protective masks
Loading...
13:11pm, Mon 25 May 2020
FC Barcelona launch the sale of their first line of protective masks which are available in three different models with exclusive designs via the Camp Nou Barça Store e-commerce platform and the Barça Stores managed by the Club. Barcelona has wished to respond to the needs of fans and members who wish to show their identification with Barça via an official product of quality and that offers a high level of protection.