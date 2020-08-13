Veteran midfielder Paul Gallagher signs new Preston deal

Paul Gallagher has signed a new one-year deal at Preston.
By NewsChain Sport
19:01pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
The 36-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but has extended his stay at Deepdale until the summer of 2021.

“I enjoy being here. It will be my eighth year and I am on 297 games and I want to play in front of the fans again,” Gallagher told the club’s website.

“I didn’t want to walk away and leave this football club without playing in front of the fans again.

“You need experienced players with know-how and who know the standards that are set at this football club. I have been here a long time and I know what those standards are and can hopefully help get the best out of the younger players who are here and put this club in good stead.”

Gallagher enjoyed three loan spells at Deepdale before signing permanently for the Lilywhites after his release by Leicester in June 2015.

