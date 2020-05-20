US tennis star Jamie Hampton announces ’heartbreaking’ retirement
Jamie Hampton has announced her retirement from professional tennis.
The former World 24 from the US has had several injuries and last played an official match six seasons ago.
During the 2013 season she reached the second week of the French Open, and a year later was set to play in the semi-finals against Venus Williams at the ASB Classic, but pulled out due to a hip injury.
As a result the 30 year-old underwent surgery on six occasions over the following 18-months and has not returned since.
She announced the news on Twitter, saying: "This has been a long time coming.
"Those of you who've followed my tennis career know that I've undergone numerous surgeries in the past few years.
"Unfortunately, they weren't successful enough for me to return to tennis.
"Confronting this reality couldn't have been more disappointing and it's taken many years to work through.
"Tennis was my first love, and even though it's been years since I've competed, it's still heartbreaking to officially say goodbye."