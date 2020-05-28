US tennis star Frances Tiafoe has revealed his aim to help get more black people involved in the sport.

The 22 year-old is currently at a career-high ranking of 29 after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals last year for the first time.

Tiafoe was born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone and hopes that with his success within the sport, he can inspire more black people to take part.

On the ATP Tour website he said: "I want to be known as a guy who was caring for the fans, a guy who wants to really build an unbelievable legacy.

“My goal is to help more black people play tennis ultimately, and just to be a good role model.”

From a young age, he wanted to turn his dreams into reality, and he did exactly that.

He added: "I kind of just made the decision I’m going to play every day and I’m just going to keep getting better, keep getting better. I’m going to chase a goal that sounds unrealistic now, but I’m going to turn it into a reality pretty soon.

"That’s what I did. I stayed the course, I had a vision. You can’t achieve anything if you don’t dream it.

“Anything you want to achieve, just be obsessed. I was obsessed with playing tennis. I was obsessed with watching it, just being around the sport, learning, soaking up everything I can… anything you want to be great at, you’ve got to be obsessed with [it].”

The tennis season has currently been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.