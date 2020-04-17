It is 'highly unlikely' this year's US Open tournament will take place behind closed doors, according to the head of American tennis.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the tennis season into chaos, with the French Open postponed until September and Wimbledon already cancelled.

Teenager Bianca Andreescu beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to clinch the 2019 US Open title (PA Images)

And while the final Grand Slam of 2020, due to begin in New York on August 31, is also in question, chief executive of the US Tennis Association Mike Dowse does not believe playing without crowds is the solution.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "We're not taking anything off the table right now, but to be honest and open, I think that's highly unlikely.

"That's not really in the spirit of the celebration of tennis, and it also goes back to the health and wellbeing of our players and support staff that help run the tournament.

"Unless the medical experts come up with a solution that truly is foolproof and safe, we don't see that as an option."

New York is the worst-hit state in the United States with 226,198 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly half the deaths in the entire country with 16,106.

The lockdown in the state has been extended until May 15 as they look to battle the peak of the virus.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal is the reigning men's champion, while Canadian Bianca Andreescu is the holder of the women's singles title.

Notable donations to help fight the coronavirus include Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who have donated €1 million towards Nadal's fundraising initiative with NBA player Pau Gasol which aims to raise €11m.