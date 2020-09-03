US Open day three: Karolina Pliskova stunned by Caroline Garcia

Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts after her win
Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts after her win - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
4:30am, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Caroline Garcia rose to the occasion to sink top seed Karolina Pliskova and further decimate the women’s draw at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic survived a first set shock to see off Kyle Edmund in four sets while British success continued as Cam Norrie reached the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis - (Copyright AP)

Shot of the day

Edmund’s forehand was at full throttle in the first set against Djokovic.

Shock of the day

Karolina Pliskova - (Copyright AP)

Caroline Garcia has admitted she struggled with expectation levels since been anointed as a future world number one by Andy Murray in 2011. But the French player rose to the occasion to sink top seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

Comeback of the day

Move over Andy Murray. Varvara Gracheva produced one of the most stunning comebacks in grand slam history when she came back from 6-1 5-1 down, saving four match points, to beat 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic 1-6 7-6 (2) 6-0.

Mladenovic had been placed in the ‘bubble within a bubble’ after having contact with Benoit Paire before his positive Covid-19 test.

Quote of the day

What they are forcing us to go through is abominable. I want my freedom back. I feel like we are prisoners here.

Service of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Cristian Garin (13), Hubert Hurkacz (24),Women: Karolina Pliskova (one), Elena Rybakina (11), Marketa Vondrousova (12), Alison Riske (14), Dayana Yastremska (19), Kristina Mladenovic (30), Anastasija Sevastova (31)

Up next

Andy Murray will haul himself out of his ice bath for a late night, third round clash with Felix Auger Aliassime. Serena Williams gets play on Arthur Ashe underway against Margarita Gasparyan, while Johanna Konta and Dan Evans are also in action.

