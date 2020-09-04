US Open day four: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta fall in New York

US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
4:47am, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Andy Murray’s comeback from hip surgery came to an end in the second round after a 6-2 6-3 6-4 defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Johanna Konta was also a casualty, losing 2-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 to world number 77 Sorana Cirstea.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams moved a step closer to a record-equalling 24th grand slam title with a straight-sets win over Margarita Gasparyan.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis - (Copyright AP)

Shot of the day

Why go over the net when you can just go round it?

Honourable mention

Shock of the day

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, a semi-finalist last year, crashed out in five sets to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Stat of the day

111-110 – Konta won one point more than Sorana Cirstea in her three-set defeat

Quote of the day

I can't believe this is US Open, where is everybody? It's definitely, like, a huge bummer, I'm not going to lie, pretend like it's not, because it is

Fallen seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (5), Johanna Konta (9), Garbine Muguruza (10)Men: Grigor Dimitrov (14), Milos Raonic (25)

Up next

Cameron Norrie is first up against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Dan Evans, tied at 1-1 with Frenchman Corentin Moutet, will play to a finish. Novak Djokovic takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first night match.

