US Open day five: Britons bow out in New York

The British challenge in the US Open singles is over after Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie both lost.

Evans went down to France’s Corentin Moutet 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5) 7-6 (1) in a second-round match that was carried over from Thursday while Norrie’s adventure ended in the third round, losing 7-6 (2) 4-6 6-2 6-1 to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Angelique Kerber had her eyes on the prize as she advanced into the fourth round with a routine win over Ann Li - (Copyright AP)

Rally of the day

There was nothing predictable about this rally between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff, apart from who won it perhaps.

To play or not to play

The biggest story of the day was the third-round encounter between Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Zverev, which was delayed by three hours after health officials tried to stop Mannarino playing. The Frenchman is one of the players who had been exposed to Benoit Paire, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of the tournament, and officials said he should have been quarantining in his hotel room. After plenty of to-ing and fro-ing the match eventually went ahead, with Zverev winning in four sets.

Stat of the day

Petra Kvitova’s consistency at the highest level over the last few years is highlighted by her impressive feat.

Quote of the day

I didn't know the camera was on me that much as well. I only realised afterwards that I was shirtless on TV.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Magda Linette (24)Men: Taylor Fritz (19), Dan Evans (23), Filip Krajinovic (26), Borna Coric (27), Adrian Mannarino (32)

Up next

An all-American battle between Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens is the highlight of the day schedule on Arthur Ashe, while the night session sees former champion Marin Cilic take on second seed Domininc Thiem. Jamie Murray is in doubles action with Neal Skupski, taking on MarceloDemoliner and Matwe Middelkoop.