Unnamed Plymouth player misses Shrewsbury clash after positive Covid test
Plymouth will be without an unnamed player for the Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury due to a positive coronavirus test.
Defender Jerome Opoku joined Argyle on-loan from Premier League side Fulham on Friday but may not have arrived in time to be involved against the Shrews.
Pilgrims striker Luke Jephcott will be assessed after missing the last two games with a thigh injury, although he is unlikely to feature.
Midfielder Ben Reeves has been building his fitness and is close to a return but captain Gary Sawyer (ankle) and goalkeeper Luke McCormick (shoulder) remain out.
Shrewsbury forward Rekeil Pyke will miss the trip to Home Park.
Pyke was forced off during last weekend’s home defeat to Northampton and has been ruled out for at least three months.
Defender Ryan Sears suffered an ankle injury in the EFL Trophy in midweek and will be unavailable, while midfielder Brad Walker will be assessed after taking a knock to a knee in that game.
Sean Goss is struggling with a rib problem and fellow Shrews midfielder Dave Edwards is sidelined with an ankle injury.