Unified super lightweight world champion Josh Taylor admits it would be difficult to fight behind closed doors when boxing returns following the coronavirus pandemic.

All fights sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control have been suspended until at least the end of May.

And Taylor, who picked up the 140 pound WBA title against Regis Prograis in October to go with his IBF crown, feels an empty arena would take something away from the sport.

Speaking to the 5 Live Boxing Podcast, he said: "It's not ideal. I think for me it would be quite hard to get up for.

"If the crowd wasn't there you'd lose that wee bit of nervousness walking out. Just as you get ready to walk out, you see the crowd and think this is it man, what I live for and there's no way I'm getting beat. It fires you up.

"But, on the other side, I go back to my amateur days when there were only a couple of hundred there. So I'd go back to that experience to make sure I win the fight."

Scotland's Taylor currently holds a perfect professional record of 16 victories from 16 bouts, 12 of which have come via stoppage.

He was scheduled to take on Thailand's Apinun Khongsong this weekend in a defence of his two world titles, but the fight had to be postponed.

Assuming the bout is re-arranged and he comes through unscathed, the natural fight for Taylor to jump into would be for the undisputed title against Jose Ramirez.