West Ham defender Grace Fisk has praised NHS for ‘risking their lives’ to save other people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22 year-old, who returned to English football at the beginning of 2020 after four years in the United States, managed just five appearances for the Hammers before the suspension of all elite matches.

And as she continues to wait for a return to action, Fisk took the time to show her gratitude for the work of all the NHS staff.

Speaking to the club website, she said: “We’ve all used the NHS at some point in our lives. Everyone has utilised the services the NHS offers and, as a country, we are very lucky to have the NHS. We know that if we ever need taking care of, we can use the NHS, and there’s no strings attached to that.

“So many people – so many doctors, nurses and key workers – are risking their lives to be there for us and everyone that needs their help.

"It’s amazing to see the whole country rally behind the NHS and show them the appreciation they deserve. They really do deserve all the credit and applause they are getting, and much more, because they are putting their own lives on the line for us.”