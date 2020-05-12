'Someone had to do it': Brittney Palmer on being the 'lone' ring girl at return of UFC 249
Brittney Palmer has spoken about being the only ring girl at the UFC 249 event in Florida.
The 32 year-old's solo performance was against a background of heavy criticism from some quarters over the vent going ahead.
But it did not phase Palmer who said she enjoyed going back to work despite it being played out behind-closed-doors.
She wrote on Instagram: "Well, someone’s got to do it! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us at @ufc , I truly love this sport and love what I do.
"Those were some epic fights and exactly the show we all needed. People are asking how it felt with no audience while being by myself; no audience felt like we were on a movie set and being alone felt like the good ole WEC days.
“I’m just so happy to be back to work and grateful as heck.”
And fans praised Palmer as one wrote: “You really helped make it seem less weird. Good job!”
And another said: “You're a class act who showed up like a true OG.”