UFC superstar Conor McGregor visits children's hospital in home town after donating medical supplies
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has visited a children's hospital in his home town of Crumlin to deliver medical supplies to help in the battle against coronavirus.
The 31 year-old posted pictures of his trip on social media, but kept to the social distancing rules at all times.
His visit comes after he announced he would be donating £920,000 towards Ireland's fight against COVID-19.
Speaking on social media, he said: “Drop off at Crumlin Children’s hospital today ❤️ @theblackforgeinn."
And McGregor's clothing brand posted the same photos on Twitter, with the caption: “Real champions fight through adversity. And they do it in style. #AugustMcGregor.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland has now exceeded 20,000, with 1,232 deaths.
McGregor has not fought in the octagon since January when he dismantled Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds.