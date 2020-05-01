UFC superstar Conor McGregor has visited a children's hospital in his home town of Crumlin to deliver medical supplies to help in the battle against coronavirus.

The 31 year-old posted pictures of his trip on social media, but kept to the social distancing rules at all times.

His visit comes after he announced he would be donating £920,000 towards Ireland's fight against COVID-19.

Speaking on social media, he said: “Drop off at Crumlin Children’s hospital today ❤️ @theblackforgeinn."

And McGregor's clothing brand posted the same photos on Twitter, with the caption: “Real champions fight through adversity. And they do it in style. #AugustMcGregor.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland has now exceeded 20,000, with 1,232 deaths.