UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed more than 20 family members have suffered with coronavirus during the pandemic.

The Russian, who was forced to miss his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 because of the global lockdown, also spoke about his dad being in a ‘difficult’ place after he was rushed to hospital following heart complications due to the virus.

Khabib's father Abdulmanap is also his MMA coach (PA Images)

Speaking on an Instagram Live, he said: "This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago. He's had surgery again. He's in a difficult situation, very difficult.

"We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all.

"In my personal case, I’ve had more than 20 people sick from my family. More than 20 people were lying in the ICU’s. And many of them are no longer among us.

"Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.

“This virus has affected everyone. This virus doesn’t ask what your surname or name is, this virus doesn’t ask where you work, if you are rich or poor. Everyone has gotten ill. We can only overcome this together."

The undefeated Russian has not fought since beating Dustin Poirier in September last year (PA Images)

Russia now has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with nearly 300,000 people testing positive for COVID-19.

However, the total confirmed fatalities is comparatively small at just 2,837, placing them as the 17th worst affected in terms of death toll.

Meanwhile, Khabib has fought just once since beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

It is expect that his next bout will come against Justin Gaethje later this year after he replaced Khabib at UFC 249 and stopped Ferguson in the fifth round with a superb display of striking.