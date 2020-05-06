The UFC will return this Saturday night for its first show since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out almost the entire sporting schedule.

UFC President Dana White had initially hoped to put on events as planned throughout the global lockdown, but those plans were scuppered when ESPN and Disney told him to stand down.

But now that some states in the US have begun to relax social distancing measures, the biggest MMA company in the world is set to get back up and running - albeit behind closed doors.

And they will kick off this Saturday with a main event that was originally scheduled for April 18 in Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje.

It will be the UFC's first event in nearly two months since UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil on March 14.

Ferguson was slated to take on undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, before the fight was called off for a fifth time because the Russian had flown back to his home country.

The show is taking place at the Jacksonville Arena in Florida as the south eastern state continues to move out of lockdown with the re-opening of shops and restaurants.

And the same venue will host the UFC's two cards after Saturday night, starting with a light-heavyweight contest in Anthony Smith v Glover Teixeira on May 14.

That will be followed just three days later by heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris as the UFC prepares to come back with a plethora of events.