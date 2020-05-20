UFC President Dana White slams media for trying to ’sabotage’ sport’s return
UFC boss Dana White has slammed members of the media for trying to ’sabotage’ the sport’s return earlier this month.
The hotly-anticipated UFC 249 was the first major sporting event to be staged on US shores when Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson took to the octagon on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Two more UFC shows followed within a week without any major disruption, seemingly proving that live sport can still be put on during the pandemic.
And while White was pleased with how the events played out, he did not appreciate negativity from certain media reports.
Speaking on Fox News show Hannity, he said: "We were trying to figure out solutions to the problems (of enforcing coronavirus protocols) and (asking) how do you bring sports back safely and health and safety is an issue for us.
"Every single weekend when we were leading up to these events, we had so many, you know, New York Times and so many other media people trying to sabotage the events so that it couldn't happen."
The next major MMA card White is putting on will be UFC 250 on June 6, with a venue in the US yet to be confirmed.
In the main event, Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship against Felicia Spencer.