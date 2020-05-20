UFC President Dana White slams media for trying to ’sabotage’ sport’s return

White played an integral role in ensuring UFC 249 returned - (Copyright PA)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:17pm, Wed 20 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

UFC boss Dana White has slammed members of the media for trying to ’sabotage’ the sport’s return earlier this month.

The hotly-anticipated UFC 249 was the first major sporting event to be staged on US shores when Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson took to the octagon on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Justin Gaethje put in a career-best performance to beat Tony Ferguson in the main event on Saturday (PA Images)

Two more UFC shows followed within a week without any major disruption, seemingly proving that live sport can still be put on during the pandemic.

And while White was pleased with how the events played out, he did not appreciate negativity from certain media reports.

Speaking on Fox News show Hannity, he said: "We were trying to figure out solutions to the problems (of enforcing coronavirus protocols) and (asking) how do you bring sports back safely and health and safety is an issue for us.

"Every single weekend when we were leading up to these events, we had so many, you know, New York Times and so many other media people trying to sabotage the events so that it couldn't happen."

The next major MMA card White is putting on will be UFC 250 on June 6, with a venue in the US yet to be confirmed.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship against Felicia Spencer.

Sign up to our newsletter