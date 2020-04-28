UFC President Dana White has revealed the biggest fan giveaway in the company's history, with the chance to make a dream fight and have dinner with actor and MMA lover Halle Berry.

The amazing prize for one lucky person will also contain return flights for two to Las Vegas, three nights at a four-star hotel and a private tour and training session at the UFC's famous performance institute.

And with all combat sports currently unable to continue due to the coronavirus pandemic, White was evidently as excited for the giveaway as he would be for an upcoming event.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: "For a fan to be able to win this, this is the biggest package we've ever done.

"They're gonna sit in with a matchmaking meeting and I'm gonna let them make a fight. On stage for the weigh-ins, go to dinner with Halle Berry, sit with her at the fight and hang out.

"She's one of the sweetest, coolest people on earth and she's a huge MMA fan just like whoever is going to win this thing so you can sit there and talk fights with her too.

“Dinner with Halle Berry, she actually knows what she's talking about when it comes to fights and you can talk fights with one of the hottest women to ever walk the face of the earth and all the other s*** we're throwing in there too. What is better than that?”

Related videos

Fans wishing to secure the prize will have to go to the All In Challenge website and buy entry to the competition, with all proceeds going to those affected by the coronavirus.

White tried to go ahead with Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 despite the COVID-19 crisis, but eventually ESPN and Disney took the decision out of his hands as he was forced to pull the plug.

The show has now been re-arranged for May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.