UFC boss Dana White believes the UFC 249 show on Saturday night proved that sporting events can return behind closed doors.

The action-packed card took place in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida and went ahead without any issues relating to the spread of the coronavirus.

Justin Gaethje put in a career-best performance to beat Tony Ferguson in the main event on Saturday (PA Images)

And as the first major sport to resume following the COVID-19 pandemic, White believes his company will now learn and improve the model moving forward.

Speaking after the event, he said: "The system, you want to find people that [tested positive], you know, what you don't want to do is two days after the fight say 'oh sh*t, Jacare tested positive.' So it worked, the system worked that we put in place.

"We're really good at what we do. We're very, very good at what we do and the way that this week went will just get better. [It] will get better by Wednesday, then we'll be better by Saturday, and then after Saturday we'll start to catch our stride and really get this thing dialled in and get it figured out.

"And the longer this goes, the better the testing technology is going to get, and the faster it will get and we're going to prove by next Saturday that professional sports can come back safely.

"However it was handled this week, it was our first week. Like I said, we'll be better on Wednesday, we'll be better Saturday and so on and so on."

The UFC is returning with three events in seven days as shows on Wednesday and Saturday are also taking place in Florida.

The USA has been the worst-hit country by the coronavirus with more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and over 80,000 deaths.

And only nine other US states have a higher death toll than Florida at 1,721.

Yet despite the scale of the virus in these regions, the UFC still put on a major sporting show without any glaring coronavirus scares.