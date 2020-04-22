Uefa is set to confirm the postponement of the Women’s European Championship to July 2022.

The tournament which was scheduled to take place in the summer of 2021, has now been pushed back a year, after the men’s European Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were both postponed until 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood the new dates for the event will be from July 6-31 in 2022.

But the new dates will mean some overlap with the Commonwealth Games, also set to take place in the UK. The women’s Euro final at Wembley Stadium will take place on the first Sunday of the games, held in Birmingham.

Uefa are expected to officially announce the decision following a meeting on Thursday.