Tyson Fury inspired by father and Richarlison returns – Sunday’s sporting social

Tyson Fury called his father John an inspiration on Sunday
Tyson Fury called his father John an inspiration on Sunday (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:19pm, Sun 22 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Gary Lineker was reminiscing about his Everton days.

Richarlison was back and Everton won.

There was a new position for Alex Iwobi, too.

The Golden Boy.

Bruno Fernandes was happy with Manchester United’s performance.

A Liverpool landmark for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Remembering a five-star display from Jermain Defoe.

Jay Rodriguez and Burnley fans reminisce.

Gary Neville is making plans to get Manchester’s economy thriving.

Rugby league

Newcastle are NOT signing Triple H. Unfortunately.

Family time!

Rugby union

It’s a dog’s life for James Haskell.

Athletics

Sunday Blessings from Usain Bolt.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was being inspired by his father.

Formula one

Red Bull were given wings ahead of next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Golf

Ian Poulter was getting into the swing of things.

Snooker

Magnanimous in defeat.

Basketball

LeBron James is happy to keep a team-mate.

