Tyrrells have decided to end their title sponsorship with the Premier 15s when its contract runs out in August.

The crisp company, owned by KP Snacks, has sponsored the top tier of women’s rugby since the league’s creation in 2017.

Marketing Director at KP Snacks, Kevin McNair, said: "Tyrrells has enjoyed three hugely rewarding years as the title sponsor of the Premier 15s. We are proud to have been the inaugural title partner for the tournament and help aid the significant growth of the women’s game during this period.

"Following a recent review of our plans we have taken the decision not to continue with our sponsorship programme as we look to align all our brand sponsorship arrangement with the business’s overall focus.

“We wish the teams every success and look forward to seeing the women’s game continue to break boundaries and records in the future."

The Premier 15s are now without a sponsor and the Rugby Football Union are ’actively exploring new partners’.

Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at England Rugby, added: "We would like to thank Tyrrells for their significant support in championing the women’s game over the past three years as the first ever title sponsor of the women’s top league.

“The partnership saw record viewing figures and attendances at matches and more importantly created a lasting legacy, inspiring more women and girls across the country to get involved in the game.

“We are actively exploring new partners for the top-tier tournament and are confident the title sponsorship of the England Women’s Premier 15s game will be an attractive proposition."

The league’s current season has been ruled null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers aiming to return for next season in September.