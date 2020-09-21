Tyrone Mings extends stay at Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings has signed a new deal at Villa
Tyrone Mings has signed a new deal at Villa - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:27pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Aston Villa’s start to the new season has been given another boost after Tyrone Mings signed a contract extension.

The centre-back, who is expected to start against Sheffield United in their opening match of the campaign on Monday evening, has extended his stay at the club until 2024.

Mings initially joined Villa on loan from Bournemouth in January 2019, helping the club to win promotion to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old made 33 top-flight appearances last season, having joined in a permanent deal last summer, and his performances earned England recognition, making his competitive debut against Bulgaria in October 2019.

Villa go into the new campaign having tied down Jack Grealish to a new contract and signed Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore as they seek to improve on last season when they finished just a point above the relegation zone.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Villa

PA