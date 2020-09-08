Tyreece John-Jules joins Doncaster on loan
18:09pm, Tue 08 Sep 2020
Doncaster have signed teenage Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old spent the latter part of last season on loan at Lincoln, scoring once in seven appearances.
John-Jules has featured for the Gunners’ under-21 side in Checkatrade Trophy action and was an unused substitute for last season’s Premier League defeat to Chelsea and for Europa League ties with Vorskla, Qarabag and Standard Liege.
He has also represented England at every age group up to under-19, scoring six goals in seven caps for the under-18s.