Tyler Reid leaves Swindon
15:58pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Swindon have cancelled the contract of full-back Tyler Reid by mutual consent.
The 23-year-old right-back joined Swindon last summer on a two-year contract from Swansea, but only made one league start and eight appearances in all competitions for Richie Wellens’ side.
He went out on loan to Wrexham last season, making six appearances for the National League outfit, and had been told he was free to find another club.
Finding himself behind Paul Caddis and Rob Hunt in the pecking order, Wellens confirmed in his midweek press conference that Reid had been training with Woking ahead of his departure from the Robins.