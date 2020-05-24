Two people from Hull City test positive for coronavirus after Championship testing
15:55pm, Sun 24 May 2020
Championship club Hull City has confirmed two people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The English Football League announced that 1,014 players and staff have been tested across the 24 second-tier club, with only two tests coming back positive.
Hull, who will not disclose the name of the individuals, has not confirmed if the positive tests were from its players or staff.
The pair were asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days and will be tested at a later date.
Championship clubs are set to return to training on Monday, but those with negative tests must complete a screening protocol to detect any symptoms before they enter.
The league, which has been suspended since March 13, is looking to restart the season next month.