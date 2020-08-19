Twiston-Davies hopes to be back next week
10:12am, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Sam Twiston-Davies is set for a few days on the sidelines following his fall at Fontwell.
The jump jockey was unshipped from Master Burbidge at the second fence in Tuesday’s Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase.
He suffered a kick to the mouth by another horse and needed stitches to a wound on his lip.
He was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and allowed home later.
Twiston-Davies father, trainer Nigel, said: “He’s fine, he’s back home.
“He’s had stitches on his lip. He got a kick in the mouth.
“I think he’ll be back within a week, hopefully.”