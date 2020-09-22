Troy Parrott eyeing Millwall debut in Carabao Cup clash with Burnley
Troy Parrott could be handed his Millwall debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Burnley at the Den.
Boss Gary Rowett has been hopeful the striker, who is on loan from Tottenham, will be able to have some involvement having missed out up to now due to a quad injury.
The likes of Murray Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could come into Rowett’s side.
The Lions beat Cheltenham 3-1 at home in the second round, having won by the same scoreline at Crawley in round one.
Burnley defender James Tarkowski may make his return to action after a toe problem.
But Robbie Brady, with a rib fracture, has joined the list of players unavailable to the Clarets, who got past Sheffield United on penalties in the last round.
Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will sit the fixture out.
Barnes has been playing for the under-23s as he nears a comeback after hernia surgery.