Tristan Abrahams double helps Newport add to Bolton woes
Tristan Abrahams scored two second-half goals as Carabao Cup giantkillers Newport won 2-0 at Bolton to protect their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign.
Michael Flynn’s side, fresh from their midweek 3-1 win over Championship outfit Watford, failed to turn first-half pressure and chances into goals.
But against opponents still to win under new boss Ian Evatt, the visitors deservedly hit the front through in-form Abrahams.
He was first to react after 54 minutes to tap in from six yards after Billy Crellin could only parry Joss Labadie’s long-range shot.
Abrahams’ fourth of the season – and first in the league – became number five nine minutes later, albeit after a scare when Nathan Delfouneso’s effort for Bolton was ruled out for handball.
So, when keeper Crellin could not hold Ryan Haynes’ drive, Abrahams pounced from close-in to double the Exiles’ lead.
Evatt’s last throw of the dice was a triple substitution 25 minutes from time, including debuts for new signings striker Arthur Gnahoua and winger Lloyd Isgrove.
But they could not prevent Wanderers’ fifth successive defeat in all competitions and confirmation of the lowest position in the club’s history.